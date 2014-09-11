More Photos of Alexander Wang x H&M Have Emerged!

Earlier this week, we got a glimpse of Rihanna stepping out in a full look from Alexander Wang’s buzzy upcoming collaboration for H&M—the first person to do so—which ignited plenty of buzz on its own, then we saw some more imagery courtesy of Vogue Netherlands. Now, we’re getting a little more intel on what the collection looks like thanks to the new issue of Elle magazine, and Wang’s Instagram.

Elle‘s website posted two photos today—both exclusively appearing in the new issue—that shows model Hanne Gaby Odiele showcasing more pieces from the super-sporty collection, including a sports bra, plastic goggles, slides, slouchy pants, a parka with “Wang” on both sleeves, a thick boxing ring-style belt, and more.

Several items are conspicuously covered in Wang’s name—a nod to ’90s logomania, a trend the designer debuted last year.