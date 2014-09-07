StyleCaster
Alexander Wang Reinterprets Sneaker Culture for Spring 2015

Laurel Pinson
by
Alexander Wang has always shown an uncanny ability to see around corners when it comes to fashion, and his latest collection is a playful riff on a trend that’s already on the rise among the fashion set: sneakers.

For spring, Wang was inspired by sneaker heads—but the result isn’t exactly a series of kicks with Wang on the sides. Instead, the designer turned Stan Smith sneakers into neo tennis dresses, and Nike Flyknits into wetsuit-like mini-dresses. Where the references are less explicit, it can become almost a game, looking at the outfits, to imagine how they intersect—or represent—sneaker culture.

Considering the explosion of sneakers on the streets just outside the show, it seems Wang is already thinking one step beyond the street style references of his own fashion set—and not in a way that makes sporty feel fresh, and, of course, makes you want to buy half the collection right now.

1 of 51

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

Alexander Wang, Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

