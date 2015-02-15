StyleCaster
We’re Calling It: Alexander Wang’s Creeper Boots Will Be Fall’s ‘It’ Shoe

Leah Bourne
by
With Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and 19-month-old North West sitting front row, Alexander Wang put out one of New York Fashion Week’s buzziest and most unique collections, heavily influenced by the ’90s and heavy-metal acts like Kiss and Marilyn Manson.

While the clothes were strong, Wang really shines at crafting status shoes—he’s won the Fashion Week accessories battle countless times over the years with gotta-have-it footwear like metallic pointy-toe high-heeled loafers to sporty open toe boots, and this season appears to be no different.

On the Fall 2015 runway, Wang showed a range of flatform Frankenstein-esque boots—and the minute they hit the runway, it was easy to predict these boots will be everywhere come fall.

The boots—also reminiscent of goth-style creepers—were shown in several variations including black velvet, burgundy, and mock-croc, and if these are your thing, we highly suggest getting on a waitlist for a pair, like now. We have a feeling everyone will be after these—even Wang BFF Kardashian will probably sub her high-heeled stilettos for a pair in the not-too-distant future.

Scroll through the gallery above to take a look at the boots that Wang showed on the runway, and let us know what you think of his latest “it” accessory in the comments!

These boots from the Alexander Wang Fall 2015 runway are sure to be fall's "it" shoe.

Another variation on the boot, this time in mock-croc.

The burgundy variation of the boot.

The boots, this time with buckles rather than laces.

