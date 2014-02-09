See Every Look From Alexander Wang’s Futuristic Fall 2014 Collection

Alexander Wang’s bi-annual show at New York Fashion Week is constantly surrounded by hype, and with good reason: the 30-year-old designer appreciates the value of good old-fashioned pageantry around a fashion show, and his show is one of only a handful that can match Europe’s in scale and imagination.

This season, the Wang buzz reached new heights after the designer announced he’d be holding his Fall 2014 show in—gasp!—Brooklyn, at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard.

Location hiccups notwithstanding—the horde of black cars ferrying guests into and out of the Navy Yard caused quite a bit of congestion—Wang made the trek worth his guests’ while with custom cocktails and an imaginative, high-tech collection.

Set against the backdrop of a massive metal structure looked like vents, models sported an array of futuristic fashion: neon knits, boxy-cut jackets with an almost Mr. Gadget-like array of cargo pockets, pleather trousers with brightly-colored ties at the waist (giving the pants an oddly garbage bag-like vibe), sharp anoraks, and high-neck collars.

With slicked hair, bleached eyebrows, and stiff gaits, the models looked more like robots off an assembly line than individual personalities—a comment, perhaps, on the grinding, machine-like quality of the fashion calendar, which demands something new every season?

Just when we thought the show was over, Wang unleashed a finale that featured a slew of fashion’s biggest models—Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and more—standing on a slowly rotating stage wearing dazzling, printed fur-collar coats, techno knits, and doll-like matte brown hair.

Of course, this being Wang, the items everyone will be talking about for fall are the accessories. Wang’s slick, white-soled take on a traditional riding boot is sure to make a splash come autumn, and the designer took a game-changing approach to the closed-toe mule trend with mule-style shoes had what looked like shin guards at the front. Part cowboy boot, part mule? You be the judge.

