Alexander Wang to Dior? Enough Already!

I am so, so sick of this situation. After endless chatter suggesting that Marc Jacobs would be departing from Louis Vuitton to take over creative control at Dior, British Vogue now reports that LVMH is not into that idea. Apparently, Marc really wanted the job, but higher-ups feel he is a better fit for Vuitton – which I completely agree with.

Now, a source close to LVMH claims thatAlexander Wang‘s name is being tossed into the ring. I don’t even think I need to get into the multitude of reasons why this doesn’t make sense. The Wang aesthetic could not be further from the Dior aesthetic, and while people may want a fresh take on the brand following the Galliano disaster, if it ain’t broke – don’t fix it! A drastic change would throw everything off and the iconic label would lose its identity even more.

Honestly, I know how easy it is to gossip, but I wish people would just shut up about this issue until it’s actually resolved. At this point, no one knows what’s going to happen. So keep calm, carry on, and someday soon Dior’s fate will be revealed.