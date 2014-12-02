Alexander Wang is Launching a Denim Line Tomorrow!

Remember when Beyoncé released a secret self-titled album at the stroke of midnight, with no warning, last December? That’s essentially how we feel about the soon-to-be-launched denim line by Alexander Wang—Denim x Alexander Wang—which is hitting stores tomorrow. That’s right, tomorrow. We needed more warning for this!

Women’s Wear Daily just got the confirm that this is indeed happening, along with the tidbit that Wang is launching a campaign for the line shot by Steven Klein. No word yet on how many styles will be on offer or the prices.

Soon after the news hit, Wang posted this provocative snap on his Instagram account, to further hype his fans.

Between his role as Creative Director at Balenciaga, to a H&M capsule collection that sold like gangbusters, Wang most definitely seems to be on fire at the moment.

Are you looking forward to shopping the Alexander Wang denim line? Share your thoughts in the comments!