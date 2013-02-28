All The Looks: Alexander Wang’s First Collection For Balenciaga, Plus What The Critics Had To Say

After what’s felt like an eternity (at least to the fashion world), Alexander Wang finally debuted his inaugural collection for Balenciaga this morning in Paris

Since his official creative director appointment to the revered high-minded house in December, there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding the choice. Is he really the right man for the job? Is his slouchy-chic aesthetic too out of the realm for a fashion house steeped in heritage? What will become of his eponymous and super-commercial line? So many questions!

Well, it seems the majority have been answered today, as Wang presented a collection—probably the most anticipated show of the season–that managed to fuse Balenciaga’s traditional aesthetic with his own modern minimalist touch.

The reviews have been more than favorable—not quite overwhelmingly effusive, but certainly glowing—with critics agreeing that, as a start, Wang proved himself more than capable

A few initial Twitter reactions below:

Alexander Wang steps up to Balenciaga with a solid debut that plays on classic shapes in a modern, minimizing way. Great textures too. — Cathy Horyn (@CathyHoryn) February 28, 2013

Alexander Wang for Balenciaga was a lesson in chic restraint -GB #gb #instareviews http://t.co/cNFydCW2Q8 — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) February 28, 2013

“It’s a prologue,” said Alexander Wang of his quietly respectful debut for @BALENCIAGA. http://t.co/k7qeQanpzE pic.twitter.com/I38LmH51EU — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 28, 2013