Gift We Love: An Alexander Wang Coin Purse for Under $100

What: A plum-colored Alexander Wang coin purse in ostrich-effect calf leather with rhodium detailing at the corners.

Why: Because while Wang’s designs stick to a chic-at-all-costs theme, this piece is as cute as it is stylish. Plus, finding anything Wang-created under $100 is a true rarity.

How: The royal purple color makes this a perfect addition to just about any winter outfit; throw it in your bag or carry it in-hand when you’re running out to grab lunch.

Alexander Wang Coin Purse, $96; at The Outnet