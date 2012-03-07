Alexander Wang Gets B*tch Slapped With Major Law Suits

Eee gad! Looks like fashion sweetheart Alexander Wang may be in some hot water. Coming to the rite of passage of being sued by his own employees, the designer was just slapped with a $50 million lawsuit (ouch!), accusing Alex of running a sweatshop in his Chinatown studio.

Apparently, some of the allegations include working a 25 hour workday and suffering from work-related illnesses. Obviously, Wang totally denies the accusations wholeheartedly stating: “The company takes its obligations to comply with the law very seriously, including the relevant wage and hour regulations, the payment of overtime to eligible employees and having a safe working environment for all of our employees. We will vehemently defend any allegations to the contrary.”

It’d be intense enough if this was just one suit, but no, this is one of nine, you heard me, nine $50 million suits. This just makes us all kinds of uncomfortable.