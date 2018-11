What: A sleek pair of Alexander Wang boots with an ultra-pointed toe and front cutouts.

Why: These badass leather booties are a chic power statement that will instantly cool-ify any look—and they’re on sale for 55% off.

How: We love the idea of these with bare feet, but they would also pack a serious punch when the weather cools down with a set of opaque tights.

Alexander Wang Kamila Boots, $338; at The Outnet