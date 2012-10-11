Want: Little Black Dress From T By Alexander Wang

Believe it or not, holiday party season is just around the corner. Though we still have plenty of time to prep and plan, we’re contemplating dresses that can take us from the office to a shindig without much concern. Cue the little black dress, the sartorial savior put on this earth to solve all our wardrobe woes.

We’ve been wanting to update our options for a while, and this T by Alexander Wang dress is both forgiving and fashionable, as the fit-and-flare shape will highlights some of your best assets without revealing too much skin. Bring on the Champagne!

T by Alexander Wang Sleeveless Neoprene Inverted Pleat Dress, $325; at Opening Ceremony