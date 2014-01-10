StyleCaster
Alexander Wang’s Spring 2014 Ads Somehow Make Dingy Bathrooms Look Cool

Meghan Blalock
by
Leave it to Alexander Wang to put a model in his $1,000 sweatshirt then ask said model to bathe in a dingy bathroom sink.  Because isn’t that where you would want to wear such a look? Check it out:

alexander wang ad

The edgy New York It-designer released the first Steven Klein-shot images from this Spring 2014 campaign, which according to WWD is set to make its official debut as a giant billboard in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. It was also shot in SoHo, inside a very typically dirty NYC bathroom at The Old School: not unlike the name sounds, it’s a recently shuttered elementary school that has been transformed into an event space for DJ shows, artists exhibitions, and (apparently) high-end designer photo shoots.

And in the grand tradition of high fashion, Wang also doesn’t always find it necessary to showcase, you know, the clothes:

wang campaign Alexander Wangs Spring 2014 Ads Somehow Make Dingy Bathrooms Look Cool

Photo via Style.com

While the juxtaposition of Wang’s incredibly pricey designs and the grungy bathroom might seem discordant at first, it actually kind of makes sense: the entire Spring 2014 collection, you might recall, took inspiration from the grungy, sportswear-filled fashion era of the ’90s, and these ads reek of a scene from some twisted, bad girl version of “Clueless.”

What do you think of Wang’s ads? Sound off below!

