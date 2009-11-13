Alexander Wang 2010 Swiss Textile Award Winner

How does Alexander Wang possibly have time to design clothes when he is so busy collecting awards? Last night, the uber-cool designer was presented with the Swiss Textile Awards in Zurich, an important award that is designed to boost the textile industry in Switzerland. The award includes nearly $150,000 granted to Wang, 10 percent of which is to be spent on Swiss fabric. We’re sure the fashion designer will have no problem adhering to those rules; Swiss products tend to be exceptional, and he will still have close to $135,000 to take his line in any direction he pleases.

Last year’s winner, Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte, presented Wang with the award, and told British Vogue that the award allowed her and Laura, her sister and co-designer, to take Rodarte “in a direction we just couldn’t have otherwise.” Maybe Wang will follow last year’s winner’s lead and do a line for Target.