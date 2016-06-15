Alexander Skarsgård’s Best Onscreen Kiss: ‘True Blood’ Costar Ryan Kwanten

Alexander Skarsgård has kissed a lot of people in his career—sex scenes are all but obligatory when casting him—but there’s one that really stands out: Ryan Kwanten on “True Blood.”

Blaineswolf/Tumblr

The two kissed during a dream scene in the final season of “True Blood” back in 2014, and when asked on Australian show “The Project” to choose his favorite onscreen kiss with an Aussie, he chose Ryan. It’s saying a lot when his other choices were Margot Robbie (Skarsgård’s costar in the upcoming “Legend of Tarzan”) and Nicole Kidman.

“He’s very tender,” the 39-year-old said of Kwanten. “You wouldn’t think it because he’s kind of a tough guy, but very soft, gentle, tender touch.” Watch the whole clip below.