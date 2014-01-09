Happy Thursday: Here’s a Picture of Alexander Skarsgard Naked in Antarctica

Here’s something you don’t necessarily expect to wake up to: a photo of “True Blood” hottie Alexander Skarsgard, naked, sitting on a toilet in the Arctic while enjoying a fine piece of literature. But in the middle of the country’s very upsetting Polar Vortex, that’s just what the actor chose to was spotted doing via Polar explorer (real title) Inge Sonheim‘s Instagram account. And we can’t say we’re complaining. Check it out:

Save for one set of Arctic-friendly boots to keep his toes warm, the sexy star is entirely in the buff. According to Sonheim’s photo caption, the temperature at the moment was -30 degrees Celsius, which equates to about -22 degrees Fahrenheit. But apparently that’s not too cold to kill Skarsgard’s daring nature—or his taste for a cheeky (pun fully intended) social media joke.

The star is in Antarctica—along with Prince Harry!—as part of a charity expedition to raise money for Walking with the Wounded, a U.K.-based organization that helps fund the re-education and re-training of wounded members of the armed forces. Sonheim is the official guide for Skarsgard, Prince Harry, and a number of others who are participating in the quest.

As for us: we’re perfectly content sitting in the warmth of our homes and offices, eyeballing Skarsgard’s perfectly toned biceps, obliques, thighs, and—well, the list goes on and on. We may or may not officially recommend printing out this photo to keep you company until temperatures officially start to rise.