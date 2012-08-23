Watch Alexander Skarsgård Do “Blue Steel” With Lara Stone in New Calvin Klein Video

When it comes to hunky male vampires, we have to admit that we actually may love “True Blood” star Alexander Skarsgård more than Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson. After all, he’s equally as sparkly, and his personal life isn’t nearly as complicated (at least to our knowledge).

Skarsgård’s latest gig is for Calvin Klein’s male fragrance, Encounter, and after seeing the fragrance film for it, we’re pretty sure we would scoop this up. It features Skarsgård vamping for the camera as he goes on a desperate search for supermodel Lara Stone. His smoldering looks make it clear that a high fashion campaign is definitely in his future. We’re thinking he’d kill it as the next face of Gucci when James Franco decides to lighten his workload.

Watch the video above!