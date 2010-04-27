Alexander McQueen Tribute – Visionaire 58 Pays Homage to the Late Designer

Image via visionaireworld.com

Luxe publisher of art and fashion-focused tomes, Visionaire, is turning its gaze to late designer Alexander Lee McQueen. According to WWD, the 58th issue of the publication, “Spirit” due out in June, is a tribute to the man behind the successful label, and promises a contributing roster of hard-hitting industry names that puts even a Chanel couture front row to shame.

The Visionaire team Stephen Gan, Cecilia Dean and James Kaliardos claimed in a statement that the theme for the issue had been in the works prior to McQueen’s unexpected death, In 2003, McQueen came to our SoHo of?ce and gallery to discuss collaborating on an issue of Visionairean issue that never came to be. This is our tribute to him.”

Some of those 20 notable names who will put in their creative two cents include Lady Gaga, Steven Klein, Mario Sorrenti, Steven Meisel, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, and Nick Knight, reports the fashion news site.

In artistic Visionaire fashion, each issue will be printed on stock embedded with wild flowers, which can be planted to produce varieties from poppies to snap dragons, and will come with a special case designed by the McQueen studio in a metallic brocade utilized in the designer’s ss10 collection. With Lee’s fans in the millions, expect a buying frenzy for the limited edition publication’s 1500 print run, retail price of $250 notwithstanding.