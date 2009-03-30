Object Of Desire
Alexander McQueen striped column dress, $1,595, at net-a-porter.com
Reason #1
The combination of the thin horizontal stripes and the pagoda shoulders creates instant curves to perfection.
Reason #2
Fashion vixen and designer, Victoria Beckham has been sporting this frock around local hot spots in Milan, although she doesn’t need to appear thinner, it added a little va-va-voom to her regular belted trench and hat routine.
Reason #3
Because this dress is just too edgy and chic to resist!