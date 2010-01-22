Alexander McQueen: Spring Collection Full of Snakes

Raquel, is that you? You can barely make out the model, Raquel Zimmermann, in Alexander McQueen’s S/S 2010 campaign, because she is covered in snakes as colorful as her McQueen jumpsuit. If you look closely though, she doesn’t seem to mind the scaly things crawling all over her. And look at those shoes!

Photographer Nick Knight is responsible for the creative (and creepy crawly) vision behind Alexander McQueen’s new ad campaign.

The picture is stunning and colorful but this isn’t exactly the first time reptiles have been placed up-front-and-center with a noted celebrity. Take a look at a few other models and celebs who were brave enough to play with snakes.

Britney’s 2001 performance at the VMAs



Britney Spears got the crowd all riled up that night when she performed with a real, live snake around her neck during her performance of “I’m a Slave For U.”

Dior Hypnotic Poison perfume ad



Look familiar? A colorful snake helped to show off one of Dior’s scents. Who do you think looks more comfortable posing with the reptile, Monica Belluci or Raquel?



David Beckham posing for a Motorola ad campaign



Brave David appears with a snake for Motorola’s newest luxury edition of the RAZR.

Snakes have made these model (and artist) moments memorable. Without the scaly companions on set, these images just wouldn’t be the same. Can you think of any other moments when reptiles made guest appearances?

