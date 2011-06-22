Alexander McQueen Resort 2012: Romance Meets Utility

To say that Alexander McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton is under a lot of pressure would be a vast understatement: After outfitting Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton in gorgeous gowns she’s become one of the most talked-about fashion designers in the world, and with every new collection she’s expected to up the ante. Her Resort 2012 collection was just revealed, and her legions of fansboth new and oldwill surely be pleased.

Burton fused Victorian elements like coattails, corsets and peplums with military-inspired pieces like army green cotton basics and utilitarian jackets with high collars and epaulettes. Then, of course, there are the romantic touches that are distinctly McQueen: dramatic silhouettes, impeccable embroidery and some killer accessories.

Burton perfectly translated the McQueen vision into wearable, everyday separates that would be the ideal addition to anyone’s resort wardrobeincluding the First Lady and Duchess of Cambridge. Click through to see the whole collection!