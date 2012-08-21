Watch: Alexander McQueen’s Menswear Offers A Dose of Dapper For Fall

While we’re almost fully consumed into the project of building out our fall wardrobes, we recognize that there are some men out there who should, but likely won’t, be shopping for their own closet essentials.

With that in mind, we’d like to put forth this new video for Alexander McQueen’s men’s line as a source of fall inspiration for any gentleman on the look-out for some new wardrobe ideas. We’re particularly digging the Victorian vibe seen in some of the looks in the video — after all, who doesn’t want to picture their best man in sharp suits? (Added perk: These suits can be worn seriously or cheekily.)

The neo-dandy look has been on our radar for some time and we’re thinking this fall is the perfect time to dive into distinct collar details and brogues for the boys. Watch the video below to see what we mean.