Alexander McQueen Memorial: Three Chic Ladies Pay Homage To The Designer

Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Moss. Photos: Indigo, Getty Images

It falls just right of the inappropriate line to venture into style standoff territory at a memorial service. So, in honor of the fact that we are not total heathens, we’ll just appreciate how stunning each of the above ladies Naomi, SJP and Kate looked to prove their love to a genius who left the world too soon at the London based service.

Each of the girls paid homage to the late, so great Lee Alexander McQueen in ensembles from the house’s archives. What better way to hail the work of an artist then to wear it? Naomi’s feathers leave our hearts fluttering, while Parker opted for some lighter fare and Kate clad in leather and a tux-inspired blazer looked utterly off-to-the coolest-office-ever chic.

A memorial service after all is meant to celebrate a life, and each girl did it in her own unique way in service to a master craftsman we are especially humbled by Naomi’s boots snapped below.



Naomi Campbell. Photo: Mike Marsland, WireImage