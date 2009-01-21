Alexander McQueen Inauguration Gown

Object of Desire: Alexander McQueen floor length gown, $3,635, at net-a-porter.com

Reasons for Lust:

Reason #1: WIth 2 million people attending the inauguration, you can just image all the notables attending the balls, and how important it will be to look stunning.

Reason #2: This dress is so breathtaking that it won’t need much accessorizing so focus can be placed on the day’s momentous events.

Reason #3: It just so happens that if you mix together the colors of the American flag, you get a shade of purple similar to this one.