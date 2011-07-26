Alexander McQueen Hooks Up His Dogs & Charities in Will

Alexander McQueen‘s amazing heart never ceases to amaze, which is most recently evident by the contents of his last will and testament. McQueen left his worldly fortune to charity, his housekeepers, his pups and his siblings, and one other amazing place.

His estate, by the way, was worth approximately $26 million. Damn, that’s a lot of edgy, artful couture creations.

The breakdown went as follows, per The AP:

250,000 pounds [app. $410,000] each to his three sisters and two brothers.

50,000 pounds [app $82,000] each to his two-person household staff, his godson, and each of his nieces and nephews.

50,000 [app $82,000] pounds for the continual care of his dogs

100,000 pounds [app $164,000] each to two charities that help animals: the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the Blue Cross Animal Welfare Charity.

So that leaves a lot of money, which went to such a beautiful cause: the Sarabande charity “with the suggestion that some money be used for scholarships at London’s Central St. Martin’s College of Art and Design,” per the AP. McQueen was a graduate of the school, possibly the most famous ever, and he’s leaving his legacy to help the next generation of great designers. It’s a beautiful tribute and almost makes the Vogue Fashion Fund look teeny.