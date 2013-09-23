5 Cool Things We Saw At The Opening Of Alexander McQueen’s New Flagship Store

Iconic British label Alexander McQueen relocated its New York City flagship from 14th Street to Madison Avenue, and held a private preview at the store this morning. Over croissants, coffee, and grapefruit juice, guests were free to wander the 3,500-square-foot space, which now houses fresh-off-the-runway looks and ready-to-wear pieces, as well as accessories and menswear.

“It’s very McQueen to see something from a distance and think it’s one thing, and then look up close and discover something else,” the brand’s creative director, Sarah Burton, said of the new store. “It’s important to us that everything in the stores feels very precious.”

In that trademark McQueen spirit, we paid special attention and noticed a few especially extraordinary aspects of the flagship during our visit. Check out the five cool things we saw at breakfast with McQueen this morning!

1. Shoes that could double as weapons.

We would not want to meet the toe end of these—unless they were on our feet, of course.

2. Bejeweled cage masks.

These looks are from the Fall 2013 collection, which populates the new store right now. We’re pretty sure the only person actively shopping this window is Lady Gaga.

3. The iconic knuckle-grip clutches. Plenty of them.



With a couple Union Jacks thrown in for good measure.

4. Skulls on skulls on skulls.

The late designer was renowned for his love of the skull motif, and you will be glad to know it’s alive and well.

5. A high-def video of the Fall 2013 show.

Because who better to show you how to wear the clothes in the store than the models who debuted it?