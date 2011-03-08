Alexander McQueen Fall 2011: Fit For A Princess (Wedding)

The Fall 2011 Alexander McQueen show just walked a few hours ago in Paris, and the snow-white series of finale looks is already sparking speculation that the fashion house’s creative director, Sarah Burton, will indeed design Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. According to the company’s Twitter, this season’s inspiration was “The Ice Queen and her court,” a theme that hints at the royal wedding that the entire world is currently obsessed with.

Today, The Telegraph also reported that the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue UK, Alexandra Shulman, recommended to Buckingham Palace officials that Miss Middleton wear McQueen on her big day, and that the label would be her top choice. Of course, this is nothing but an unsubstantiated rumor, and so far, all parties have refused to confirm or comment on any suspicions.

Choosing McQueen for the royal wedding would not only be a major triumph for British fashion, but also a celebration of the life of one of the country’s most brilliantand missedtalents. Sarah Burton’s elegant, intricate designs and dramatic silhouettes are beyond stunning, and I personally think they’re more than fit for a princess.

Click through to see some of the all-white looks from Alexander McQueen’s latest collection.