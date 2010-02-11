Alexander McQueen Dies: Tragic Suicide

As New York Fashion Week officially commences today, it comes as especially sad news that talented British fashion designer Alexander McQueen has taken his life. According to reports by The Daily Mail, McQueen’s suicide was confirmed by sources at the designer’s office, although details of his death remain scarce.

Ever since Isabella Blow discovered McQueen as an emerging talent, the British fashion icon had seen a steady rise of success with each new collection. Miss Blow, who remained one of McQueen’s closest friends took her own life back in May 2007.

McQueen, who was 40 years old was to unveil his Fall/Winter 2010 collection in Paris on March 9.

More News on StyleCaster:

A Model Agent’s Take on Fashion Week

Fashion First Aid: 10 Quick Fixes for Any Fashion Emergency

Top 12 Celebrity Plastic Surgeries Gone Wrong