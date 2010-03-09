Alexander McQueen Collection: Last Looks from Late Designer Revealed

In what was certainly a poignant presentation, the final collection designed by the late Lee Alexander McQueen made its way down the runway today in Paris.

The 16-look collection, shown at the headquarters of fashion giant Francois Pinault, encapsulated the singular genius of McQueen. References to rococo, Byzantine art, titian red, old world paintings, and Grinling ribbons were melded with a stunningly modern approach. Fabrics were woven out of digitally captured prints of classic works of art and cleverly folded to create dimension and shape– illustrating the intense technical skill and creativity of McQueen. Models’ heads were topped by gilded caps, sometimes with whimsical spikes reminiscent of war helmets. Gothic themes of skulls, angels, and religious iconography may now appear strangely prophetic– but serve to showcase the designer’s signature dark bent.

McQueen’s parent company, PPR, indicated that the brand will continue without its namesake– though they are not discussing design successors. Robert Polet, president and chief executive officer of Gucci Group, said via WWD, It was a very moving experience to take a deep and serious look at his last collection. It showed Lees unique talent to create pieces of beauty that touch many of your senses, leaving one enriched, Then later added, Although the sense of loss afterwards, I found overwhelming.

The full 160-piece showroom collection will be shown to buyers this week. It was, as expected, an exquisite collection by a designer whose entire oeuvre no one expected to see so soon.

Take a look at the entire collection shown in Paris, below:















