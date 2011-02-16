Object Of Desire

Alexander McQueen black leather fingerless gloves, $470, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Because bright colored nails are taking the fashion world by storm, Alexander McQueen’s fingerless gloves are a perfect accessory to pair with your new neon nails.

Reason #2

Chiffon, bows, and ruffle accents have been a big trend in the last couple of seasons but with the introduction of leather jackets, spikes, ripped denim, and heavy metal jewelry onto runways, it seems as though the bad girl persona is making a comeback next fall. Fingerless gloves are an obvious must.

Reason #3

Chanel fingerless gloves have been the talk of the town for a while but they’re a little pricey, so McQueen’s option may deem more appealing to shoppers. The accessory is a perfect way to save yourself some cash, while still wearing a very chic designer piece.