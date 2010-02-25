Alexander McQueen 2010: Family and Friends Gather at Funeral

A private funeral was held in London, England today for the late Alexander McQueen. Loved ones gathered at St. Pauls Knightsbridge Church to mourn the talented designer’s death; McQueen tragically took his own life just two weeks ago. Although a spokesperson for the family said that the service would be for family only, fellow attendees did include a few famous faces. Friends of McQueen, Stella McCartney, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell were all spotted at the funeral today. Both Moss and Campbell (pictured here) respectfully donned all black ensembles, but managed to make a fashion statement nonetheless.

Tragically, McQueen’s death followed the death of his mother Joyce, just a few days prior.Alexander McQueen: March 17, 1969 February 11, 2010, may you rest in peace.



