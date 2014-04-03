Alexa Ray Joel’s Shocking Plastic Surgery: A Complete Timeline

You’d think that being the spawn of supermodel Christie Brinkley would guarantee you a lifetime of pride and security about your looks, but apparently that’s not the case. Alexa Ray Joel, the 28-year-old daughter of Brinkley and rocker Billy Joel, gave a performance at New York’s Café Caryle last night and shocked everyone by showing up with what is essentially a brand new face.

It would appear that Alexa Ray had major plastic surgery to, among other things, widen her eyes, elongate her nose, and lift her cheekbones. New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman commented on the work the singer had done.

“She admits to having a nose job, but there seems to have been a lot more than that done,” Dr. Schulman, who did not perform her surgery, says. “Her upper eyelids are wider, suggesting an upper blepharoplsty. Her lips are fuller, likely the result of fillers such as Restylane or Juvaderm. Her cheekbones are more chiseled and higher, again likely the result of temporary fillers such as Voluma, although I cannot rule out the possibility of cheek implants. Speaking of implants, her chest appears fuller, but maybe this is just the result of her becoming more mature.”

The saddest part is that pre-sugery, Alexa was a very, very pretty gal. Click through the gallery to see her complete plastic surgery transformation!