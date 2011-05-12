Alexa, Rachel & Uma Wow Us In White At Cannes Film Festival

It’s that time of year when the Hollywood A-Listers pack their bags and flock en masse to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, where they partake in fabulous activities like sailing, sunbathing and schmoozingwith a movie screening or two in between. The ten-day extravaganza has only just begun, but a number of the attendees have already stunned us with their gorgeous outfit choices.

Uma Thurman chose a floor-length, feathered Versace gown for the festival’s opening ceremony last night, and she looked simply divine in the fitted white bodice. (Uma’s clearly down with the all-white-everything trend, since she wore a white Dolce & Gabbana eyelet dress to a photo call that morning.) Rachel McAdams glowed at the Midnight in Paris photo call in a couture Maxime Simoens dress, and Alexa Chung kept it quirky and cute at the Sleeping Beauty premiere in a white long-sleeved dress by Balenciaga.

Rachel’s look is simple, but her bright blonde hair and hot pink lip take her sweet look to the next levelwe’re obsessed.

Which of these white-hot ladies do you think is the best dressed in Cannes so far?

All photos via Getty