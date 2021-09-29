Alexa Just Responded to Ivan Getting Kicked Off ‘BiP’ For ‘Breaking the Rules’ to See Her Off Camera

If you watched the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, you may be wondering: Who is Alexa from Peter’s season of The Bachelor and what happened between her and Ivan?

Ivan is one of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host will be different. After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that there will be a lot of drama and romance. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

And for those who have watched past Bachelor in Paradise seasons, Joe Amabile, who was on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and returned for season 7, told the “Click Bait” podcast July that the current season is more “insane” and “intense” than his first. “I wasn’t expecting to be original cast,” he said. “I forgot all of what Paradise is about and it is a wild ride, and this season is insane. It really is. … It almost was, like, every day got more and more intense.” He continued, “It was a lot different than my first time. It was wild.”

As for those who wonder how much Bachelor in Paradise is real, guest host Lance Bass told Us Weekly in August that the drama is very, very real. “I was surprised to see how real everything was, because, you know, those shows can probably get very heavily produced,” he said. “[I thought,] ‘They’ve been on the franchise before, it’s like they come in kind of like actors.’ Like, ‘OK, I know what y’all need. Let’s do this.’”

But back to Alexa and Ivan. Ahead is what we know about Alexa from Peter’s season of The Bachelor and whether she and Ivan are still together after he got kicked off of Bachelor in Paradise.

Who is Alexa from Peter’s season of The Bachelor?

Alexa Caves, a 29-year-old esthetician from Chicago, Illinois, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber. She was eliminated in week 3. In her Bachelor bio, Alexa explained how her breakup with her high school sweetheart changed her outlook on love. “Alexa may look like a total city girl, but she grew up hunting on a farm in Springfield, Illinois with her mom, dad and brother,” her bio read. “Six years ago, Alexa made a big a change. She had just broken up with her high school sweetheart of seven years and was finally ready to live the city life. Since moving to Chicago, she got her esthetician license and opened her own waxing salon. Alexa is a total free spirit and has a lot of hippie in her.”

Her bio continues, “She’s all about love and acceptance, but at the same time, this girl has opinions and isn’t afraid to express them. She prides herself on being the type of person to call people out to their face rather than behind their back. The main thing Alexa wants in a husband is chemistry, both physical and emotional. She admits that sometimes she has trouble being vulnerable, but we have a feeling Peter will be able to break down those walls.”

For her fun facts, Alexa listed the following:

Alexa loves amusement parks but hates roller coasters.

Alexa decided to move to Chicago during a game of heads or tails.

When Alexa isn’t hitting the dance floors at local clubs, she’s at home prepping for her next book club meeting.

After her season on The Bachelor, rumors swirled that Alexa and her cast mate, Jasmine Nguyen, were dating after Jasmine posted a photo with Alexa on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Spoiler: we did find love after all.” She also tagged the post’s location as Chicago, where Alexa lives. Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor fueled the rumors by posting photos of Alexa and Jasmine on his Instagram Story with the caption, “my favorite #bachelornation couple” with a heart emoji.

Alexa, however, shut down the rumors that she and Jasmine were dating with a post on her Instagram Story. “I wasn’t going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I’m getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger. We don’t want to mislead anyone. Jay and I are not dating,” she wrote. “She’s one of my best friends. I’m sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story. She really just thought that was a cute caption and didn’t think much of it. Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and very straight. Here’s to our friendship.”

Alexa, who has posted about her sexual fluidity in the past, also responded to claims that she and Jasmine were queerbaiting. “Why is what happened with Jasmine and I not queerbaiting? One reason: intention. Jasmine posted 2 pics of us that she liked and used a caption that MANY OTHER PEOPLE from our franchise use all the time. And it always assumed as friendship love. She thought nothing of it and truthfully, neither did I,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Are Alexa and Ivan still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

On episode 10 of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, Ivan Hall, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, revealed that he broke the show’s rules and met Alexa off camera. Here’s what happened: Due to a hurricane in Mexico, the Bachelor in Paradise cast was moved to a hotel, where they were sequestered away from each other. Ivan told guest host Wells Adams that he saw Alexa’s room number on a producer’s phone and snuck to her room, where they talked for several hours. According to Reality Steve, the producers planned for Alexa to come on Bachelor in Paradise after the next Rose Ceremony, but after they found her and Ivan together, they decided to have her on the show. Ivan, for his part, was kicked off Bachelor in Paradise for “breaking the rules” and “hooking up” with Alexa off camera.

So…are Alexa and Ivan still together after Bachelor in Paradise? The answer is unclear. But we do know is that Ivan and Alexa are at least on good terms, as they both follow each other on Instagram. After Ivan’s last episode of Bachelor in Paradise, he took to his Instagram Story to promise to tell his sie of the story in the “very near future.” “A lot to talk about. A lot to be explained. I can’t wait to explain everything in the very near future, because I think a lot of stuff will make sense then,” he said. He also tweeted a text from his mom who encouraged him to stay positive after he was kicked off Bachelor in Paradise. “My Dear Ivan, Life has its ups and downs but I know you will be able to overcome them with your head held high. I believe in the man that you are and never forget that I love you my son!” the text read.

As for Alexa, she also took to her Instagram Story to seemingly respond to the drama. “I went to brunch today and been having brunch energy ever since. Mind ya business,” she captioned a mirror selfie. She also retweeted a tweet from Twitter account @bachelorbruhhh poking fun at how so many people were wondering who she was after Ivan’s last Bachelor in Paradise episode. “Hey Alexa, who me who Alexa from Peter’s season is,” the tweet read with a photo of an Amazon Alexa device. (For more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers, click here.)

As for how Bachelor in Paradise ends, the three couples who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale are: Joe and Serena P., Kenny and Mari, and Riley and Maurissa. Click here for more about Bachelor in Paradise season 7’s winners.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.