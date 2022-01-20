Honestly, I Just Want To Dress Exactly Like Alexa Demie

Scroll To See More Images

TV characters are often very different from the actors that play them, but there are always few fashion-forward exceptions. Some characters are known for their fashion sense and their on-screen sartorial risks evolve into pop culture trends—we see this when Sarah Jessica Parker translates Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic TV looks into her own show-stopping personal style, or when Blake Lively gives the same effortless glam as Serena Van Der Woodsen. As season 2 of Euphoria takes off, we have the pleasure of watching Alexa Demie’s style on and off-screen cement her role as one of TV’s blossoming fashion icons.

In case you haven’t watched Euphoria, Alexa Demie plays Maddy Perez, the high school’s unfiltered It Girl. The show itself is known for its electric fashion choices and was the driving factor behind the revival of rhinestone eye makeup. While each character has a unique trend-setting style, Maddy’s outfits are on another level.

The character simply ignores whatever the standard dress code for a situation may be and dresses for an elevated level of glamor and intrigue, even in the high school hallways. A similar analysis can be made of Alexa Demie’s personal style.

Just last week, Alexa was seen leaving a pilates class with Hailey Bieber (friendship goals) wearing a yellow silk Prada headband and loafers with her workout set. It’s hardly what you’d expect someone to wear to a workout class—and that’s what makes her so freaking cool.

Alexa’s red carpet looks have the same standout glam level. She opts for daring cut-outs, dramatic silhouettes and glittering detailing. Like her Euphoria character, Alexa’s eyes are usually heavily rimmed with dark liner and she flaunts it as her best accessory. She wears very little jewelry, but will throw on a statement earring when the gown calls for it.

Alexa is someone we can count on to take fashion risks, and that is why she will undoubtedly pioneer whatever fashion trends come our way in 2022. In the meantime, let’s celebrate some of her best looks to date.

2020

Alexa looked like a modern day Audrey Hepburn with short blunt bangs at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2020

This statement gown needed no accessories thanks to the see-through black embroidered lace, voluminous tulle neckline and billowing sleeves.

2019

Even Alexa’s business casual looks have a Euphoria feel, complete with heavy eyeliner, Prada loafers and a trendy Coperni bag.

2019

Alexa looks like a summer goddess in this shimmery cut-out dress, styled with barely-there sandals and chandelier earrings at the MTV Movie Awards.

2019

Leather can totally be worn as formal wear—and Alexa proved it at the 2019 InStyle Awards with this dramatic tiered gown.

2019

Alexa channeled her Maddy with this skin-tight snakeskin dress at the show’s season premiere in 2019. It’s the open back for me!

2019

Around the time of Euphoria‘s release, Alexa’s outfits strongly resembled the looks she wore on the show. This helped the audience draw the parallel between Alexa’s personal style (like this purple number) and the trend-setting looks her character was wearing.

2018

Here is definitive evidence that Alexa knows what fashion items will be trending long before they show up on your TikTok FYP. She’s seen here wearing a corset top to an event way back in 2018.

2017

Alexa played into the western feel of the Sundance Film Festival back in 2017 with a suede shearling-lined coat and cowboy boots. TBH, this look still gets a 10/10 even years later.