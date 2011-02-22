Alexa Chung’s London Town Fashion Week Fashion Extravaganza

Alexa Chung has become the British symbol of all things fashion, so one would presume she would bring it to London Fashion Week in her uniquely retro meets leather skinnies sort of way.

She did, kind of, but there was that bit where she wore the same sweater three ways. One piece, three ways! Is she teaching a lesson in versatility? frugality? How to wear a fuzzy cropped navy jumper?

Either way, her cross body brightly colored bags are sure to cause a celebrity style frenzy. Click through for her looks so far.