Alexa Chung's London Town Fashion Week Fashion Extravaganza

Alexa Chung’s London Town Fashion Week Fashion Extravaganza

Kerry Pieri
Alexa Chung’s London Town Fashion Week Fashion Extravaganza
Alexa Chung has become the British symbol of all things fashion, so one would presume she would bring it to London Fashion Week in her uniquely retro meets leather skinnies sort of way.

She did, kind of, but there was that bit where she wore the same sweater three ways. One piece, three ways! Is she teaching a lesson in versatility? frugality? How to wear a fuzzy cropped navy jumper?

Either way, her cross body brightly colored bags are sure to cause a celebrity style frenzy. Click through for her looks so far.

Keeping the breton stripe going at Matthew Williamson.

First look at the cozy navy over a sheer, pretty little dress at Erdem.

A closer look at the dress sans sweater, plus sick sunnies.

Outside Burberry the sweater gets the black leather skinnies treatment paired with one of the aforementioned bright bags  love the turquoise.

At a LOVE mag party, Alexa rocks the navy with some snakeskin printed pants and Chanel bag.

