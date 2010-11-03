StyleCaster
Alexa Chung’s Biggest Fear; Rachel Bilson’s Rendezvous?

Kerry Pieri
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty

  • Hayden Christensen was spotted leaving ex-fiance Rachel Bilson’s home today. What what? (Just Jared)
  • Gemma Ward has almost certainly found new life as an actress (who actually gets to eat). The ex-model added Jack the Giant Killer to her IMDB page. Sexy. (NY Mag)

  • Hermes has asked LVMH to withdraw after the fashion giant bought a large stake in the storied French brand. Is anyone else imagining a Zoolander style walk off if things get any more heated? (La Figaro)

  • Stella McCartney Kids is out today! Let the awws ensue. (Fashionista)

  • RT @derekblasberg There is a long line of people waiting to get inside the Ugg store in Soho. I don’t understand. #themysteriesofretail
  • RT @samantharonson “Well, I remember mel gibson accurately and he didn’t say that. That Thelonius guy did.” Never over Clueless quotes. As if.
