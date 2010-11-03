Alexa Chung’s Biggest Fear; Rachel Bilson’s Rendezvous?

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Alexa Chung is 26 and already freaking out about wrinkles. Sad days. (Vogue UK)
- Hayden Christensen was spotted leaving ex-fiance Rachel Bilson’s home today. What what? (Just Jared)
- Gemma Ward has almost certainly found new life as an actress (who actually gets to eat). The ex-model added Jack the Giant Killer to her IMDB page. Sexy. (NY Mag)
- Bryan Boy and Rumi spent Halloween together as Tavi and a broken down Tinkerbell respectively. (Fashion Toast)
- Hermes has asked LVMH to withdraw after the fashion giant bought a large stake in the storied French brand. Is anyone else imagining a Zoolander style walk off if things get any more heated? (La Figaro)
- Stella McCartney Kids is out today! Let the awws ensue. (Fashionista)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @derekblasberg There is a long line of people waiting to get inside the Ugg store in Soho. I don’t understand. #themysteriesofretail
- RT @samantharonson “Well, I remember mel gibson accurately and he didn’t say that. That Thelonius guy did.” Never over Clueless quotes. As if.
- RT @InStyle Win a diamond engagement ring. http://ht.ly/33N4d Maybe this should be on GQ or something instead, non?
- RT @lginstantchic [Lori Goldstein] are they kidding.. legalize pot already Have we mentioned how much we love this woman yet?