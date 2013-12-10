Alexa Chung’s 20 Best Outfits This Year

We haven’t caught Alexa Chung style fatigue yet, and we’re continuously impressed with her ability to always look cool, polished, and just hip enough in whatever she’s wearing. The It-Brit is known as a major trendsetter, and manages to wear anything—from a basic skirt and button-down to a Chanel red-carpet stunner with the same level of ease.

She also has an uncanny ability to look extremely modern in anything, yet often favors evening clothes that have a timeless quality about them — a vintage leather jacket, an A-line dress with a Peter Pan color, or a sweet ’50s full skirt.

That said, she’s had an especially impressive year, both within her career (she recently released a style book called It), and with her fashion choices, so we’ve picked out 20 of Alexa’s best outfits throughout 2013. Take a peek, and tell us which one is your favorite in the comments!