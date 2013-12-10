Alexa Chung’s 20 Best Outfits This Year

We haven’t caught Alexa Chung style fatigue yet, and we’re continuously impressed with her ability to always look cool, polished, and just hip enough in whatever she’s wearing. The It-Brit is known as a major trendsetter, and manages to wear anything—from a basic skirt and button-down to a Chanel red-carpet stunner with the same level of ease.
She also has an uncanny ability to look extremely modern in anything, yet often favors evening clothes that have a timeless quality about them — a vintage leather jacket, an A-line dress with a Peter Pan color, or a sweet ’50s full skirt.
That said, she’s had an especially impressive year, both within her career (she recently released a style book called It), and with her fashion choices, so we’ve picked out 20 of Alexa’s best outfits throughout 2013. Take a peek, and tell us which one is your favorite in the comments!
January 9: Alexa Chung attends a screening of "A Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III" in a leather jacket and black jeans. Swoon!
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
February 6: Alexa attends the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2013 Fashion Week in Chanel.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for FIJI Water
February 10: A few days later, she's at the Grammys, in Los Angeles, in a sweet Red Valentino dress.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
February 18: A week and a half later, Chung attended the the J.W. Anderson fashion show during London Fashion Week in an ensemble from the designer.
Photo:
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
April 24: Alexa attends the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner wearing Chanel (of course.)
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
April 30: Chung, in Miu Miu, attends Catherine Martin And Miuccia Prada's Dress Gatsby Opening Cocktail Party.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Prada
May 6: Alexa wowed at the Met Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition in Erdem.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
May 20: Alexa attends Glamour's presentation of 'These Girls' at Joe's Pub in a retro-styled Peter Pan collar dress.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour
June 3: Alexa Chung presents an award at the L'Oreal Colour Trophy Awards wearing a metallic Bella Freud sheath.
Photo:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
July 2: Alexa Chung attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Chanel.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 4: Alexa attends the launch of her first book, It, at Liberty, wearing Carven.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
September 15: Alexa Chung wears Mulberry to the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Mulberry
October 8: Alexa attends a party celebrating Nylon's October 'It Girl' issue, wearing Miu Miu.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYLON
October 19: Alexa Chung in a vintage leather jacket and floral skirt at the 8th Annual Teen Vogue University.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
October 22: Chung attends the 30th Annual Night Of Stars in New York, dressed in a Christopher Kane pantsuit.
Photo:
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
November 12: Alexa, in Christopher Kane, at the first anniversary party of Sushi Samba in London, England.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Sushi Samba
November 5: Alexa attends the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tilda Swinton (another total fashion babe), in Chanel Couture.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
November 14: A couple days later, Alexa attends a photocall for Eyeko in a stunning Carven cocktail dress.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
November 14: At the same event, she was spotted in an abstract and floral frock.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
December 2: Alexa goes Old Hollywood at the British Fashion Awards, in Roger Vivier.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images