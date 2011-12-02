Alexa Chung: TV’s Latest Anxiety Inducer

Project Runway has been known to induce a panic attack or two in us. Yes, we’re not the ones trying to make a dress out of coffee filters (fab, BTW), but sometimes we just can’t take all the stress oozing out of every designer’s pore. Well, Lifetime has decided to up the ante and give us a borderline coronary with their newest show, ‘24 Hour Catwalk,’ hosted by Alexa Chung (is she really a decent parallel to Heidi Klum?!?).

These glutton for punishment-addicted designers I mean, these kids put themselves in front of some of the heaviest hitters in the industry from Cynthia Rowley to Derek Blasberg — have a minuscule 24 hours to design a full collection. We know we’ll be tuning in to watch this train wreck on January 10, but in the meantime, check out this video. We already love the snarky comments from the judges (but we seriously doubt that ANYONE can replace Michael Kors‘ catty missives in our hearts).