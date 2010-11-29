StyleCaster
Share

Alexa Chung To Thrift On TV, Oscar Hosts Announced!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Alexa Chung To Thrift On TV, Oscar Hosts Announced!

Kerry Pieri
by

Alexa Chung Photo: Bennett Raglan, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Alexa Chung has a new show on PBS, Thrift America, where she will, “comb the country’s consignment shops, garage sales and flea markets for old clothing and other potential treasures to use in creative endeavors.” Really, a Brit chick combing America? (NY Times)

106215 1291042461 486x Alexa Chung To Thrift On TV, Oscar Hosts Announced!

  • Daria is decidedly full frontal on the cover of the 2011 French Vogue calendar, Photographed by Mikael Jansson. (Vogue Paris)
  • Anne Hathaway and James Franco are rumored to be this year’s Oscar hosts. (Perez Hilton)
    106297 1291060267 Alexa Chung To Thrift On TV, Oscar Hosts Announced!
  • Tom Ford and Terry Richardson went all Brokeback in this photo. Dig it. (Fashionista)
  • New Yorkers take note Rag & Bone is having a sample sale. If you died over their Fall runway, get in line. (Elle)
  • Lily Cole died her hair black, those models just love to shock us. (Nylon)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

  • RT @Modelinia How do you save a brand from economic issues? Hire a supermodel. — http://bit.ly/gCGqQv It’s the answer to all of life’s quandries.

106287 1291057252 Alexa Chung To Thrift On TV, Oscar Hosts Announced!

  • RT @bunnyBISOUS [Julia Frakes] I have the same sentiments reserved for Cyber Monday as I do for the word “fetch”stop trying to make it happen! It’s not going to happen! x But online deals are so awesome, non?
  • RT @peoplemag Don’t call me Shirley: A look back at Leslie Nielson’s most memorable moments http://ow.ly/3gWNB I will always have a place in my heart for Naked Gun, eventhough O.J. was in it too.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share