Alexa Chung To Thrift On TV, Oscar Hosts Announced!

Alexa Chung Photo: Bennett Raglan, WireImage
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Alexa Chung has a new show on PBS, Thrift America, where she will, “comb the country’s consignment shops, garage sales and flea markets for old clothing and other potential treasures to use in creative endeavors.” Really, a Brit chick combing America? (NY Times)
- Daria is decidedly full frontal on the cover of the 2011 French Vogue calendar, Photographed by Mikael Jansson. (Vogue Paris)
- Anne Hathaway and James Franco are rumored to be this year’s Oscar hosts. (Perez Hilton)
- Tom Ford and Terry Richardson went all Brokeback in this photo. Dig it. (Fashionista)
- New Yorkers take note Rag & Bone is having a sample sale. If you died over their Fall runway, get in line. (Elle)
- Lily Cole died her hair black, those models just love to shock us. (Nylon)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Modelinia How do you save a brand from economic issues? Hire a supermodel. — http://bit.ly/gCGqQv It’s the answer to all of life’s quandries.
- RT @victoriabeckham Melanie C looking beautiful in #victoriabeckham x vb x Adore Spice Girl love!
- RT @Fashionista_com Marissa Cooper? Is that you? Mischa Barton Looks Georgeous On the Cover Of Tatler. Really. fashionista.com/2010/11/mischa The most shocked I’ve been in a while, all snark aside.
- RT @bunnyBISOUS [Julia Frakes] I have the same sentiments reserved for Cyber Monday as I do for the word “fetch”stop trying to make it happen! It’s not going to happen! x But online deals are so awesome, non?
- RT @peoplemag Don’t call me Shirley: A look back at Leslie Nielson’s most memorable moments http://ow.ly/3gWNB I will always have a place in my heart for Naked Gun, eventhough O.J. was in it too.