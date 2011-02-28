Alexa Chung Thinks Anna Wintour is Misunderstood

You know how there’s that super popular, powerful girl that some people are unsure of, but she’s always been really nice to you, and that niceness is kind of benefiting you in a way (like Regina George, maybe) so you think, why f with it?

I think Alexa Chung may have that sort of rapport with Anna Wintour. She recently told Vogue UK of the editrix, “She’s amazing. I feel like her reputation comes from the fact she’s a woman and she’s incredibly successful so people like to speculate about whether she’s cut-throat and mean, when she’s actually not. She’s a really smart businesswoman just getting her job done.”

Yah, I’d stay on her good side too…

Photo: Getty Images