Alexa Chung: Style Star to Design for Madewell

Okay, we know what you’re thinking — if we have to read about yet another celebrity “designer” who’s collaborating with some mass-market brand on their own fashion line, we might puke. Or we might go on a tirade and throw all of our clothes off the Brooklyn Bridge…ok, maybe not just yet. But why should we bother paying attention to Alexa Chung‘s new line for Madewell, just another in a long lineup of celebrity collaboration collections? Well we’ll tell you why — this one actually seems genuine — unlike some of the other collaborations that have appeared to be quick fixes for A-list celebrities on the B-list fashion-track desperately trying to get their names back on anyone’s radar (Jessica Simpson, we’re looking at you).

We’ll admit we’re a bit biased — Chung is without a doubt our favorite new “It” girl on the scene. But her new line for Madewell — self-described by the ex-model-turned-television-host as a mix of vintage and newer looking pieces — seems perfectly suited for the star’s quirky British style. The line will feature items like dungaree dresses (just picture Alexa saying “dungaree” in her British accent–we’re already swooning), high-waisted skinny jeans, and polka dot tea dresses.

Even more attractive about the collab, is the fact that the J.Crew sister brand seems a bit self-conscious about their first foray into celebrity-designed collections. In interviews, both Madewell and Chung made it very apparent that they want the line to come off as authentic, not some forced-for-publicity-purposes decision.

“I was being offered so many collaborations for a long time, but I held off,” Chung told WWD. I thought it would be quite the ‘sellout’ thing to do…Madewell had a more organic approach. They seemed really interested in my ideas and it’s a brand that I really admire. Hopefully, the authenticity of this collaboration will be obvious.”

Mickey Drexler, Madewell’s CEO says it just seemed like a natural fit for the two to collaborate since Alexa is just so damn cool. We couldn’t agree more. And you bet we’ll be heading over to Madewell to pick up our own pieces when the collection debuts next fall. Our one complaint? That we have to wait that long.

More News We Love:

Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Make a Comeback

10 Items to Instantly Update Your Closet With in 2010