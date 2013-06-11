First Look: Alexa Chung’s Book Cover and Title Revealed

In October, it was revealed that British TV host and style muse Alexa Chung would be—what else?—coming out with a book rumored to be packed with fashion tips, photos, and general style inspiration. Now, we know a few more facts: The book is set to debut on September 5, and it’ll be called It.

Not to be confused with Stephen King‘s killer-clown horror novel, this It is being described by Amazon UK—where it’s already been listed for pre-order— as follows:

“A truly one-off collection of Alexa’s personal writings, drawings and photographs, It covers everything from her thoughts on life, love and music to her favourite looks and how to decide what to wear in the morning. With wit, charm and a refreshingly down-to-earth attitude, this gorgeously-designed full-colour book is a must-have for anyone who loves fashion, music and just about everything Alexa Chung.

The title, likely a nod to her It-girl status, seems to imply that readers too might be able obtain that elusive It factor by reading (ahem, buying) the book. Hey, whatever gets us closer to looking like Ms. Chung!

MORE: 10 Celebrities Who Inspire Us To Dress Better