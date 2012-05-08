Get Alexa Chung’s Retro Modern Updo From Last Night’s Met Ball Gala

Not only was last night’s Met Ball extravaganza all about the fashions, it was also about the amazing beauty looks spotted on the red carpet. From pink hair to dark lips, the 2012 Met Ball honored two legendary names in the world of fashion, Schiaparelli and Prada, and was a hotspot for celebrities and socialites to rock all sorts of beauty trends.

Definitely one of the more interestingly dolled up gals of the night was “It” girl Alexa Chung, who donned a 1960s-inspired Marc Jacobs paneled leather dress over a white, button-down collared shirt and accessorized with a Mandy Coon Bunny Bag (the latter of which I’m totally in love with, BTW). To counter her serious ensemble, she softened things up with a Brigitte Bardot-esque hairstyle crafted by Sebastian Professional stylist Diego Da Silva.

When creating the hair look, Da Silva was, “inspired by the 1960s feel of dress and wanted to revisit a shorter haired, rock and roll Brigitte Bardot version of modern times.”

To achieve Alexa’s vintage ‘do, follow Diego’s tips down below:

1. Wash hair with Sebastian Professional Light Shampoo and Conditioner for lightweight conditioning and enhanced softness.

2. Apply Sebastian Professional Texturizer to the roots of damp hair for added lift and use a round brush to blow-dry.

3. With a fine tooth comb, backcomb the roots and then use a brush to soften the appearance.

4. Loosely pull the hair back into a half ponytail leaving the face-framing fringe flowing in the front, and secure with bobby pins.

5. Spritz Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper for lasting hold.

Photo Credit: BFA