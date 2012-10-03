Alexa Chung’s Debut Book To Include Fashion Tips, Photos, Style Inspiration

Model, TV host, actress, designer and all-around fashion force Alexa Chung can soon add one more title to her resume: author. The It Brit is set to release her debut book next September and will consist of style tips, highlight her fashion influences and give readers a peek into how she decides what to wear, reported Vogue UK.

The book will also reportedly combine Chung’s own writing with personal drawings, sketches and photographs. Penguin Books has been chosen as the publisher.

