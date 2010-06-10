Alexa Chung To Pose For Lacoste, Marc Jacobs’ Ex Pens Lurid Tell-All

Alexa Chung. Photo: fashionvista.com

Catching up on fashion news? Get the day’s round-up here:

Lacoste knows a fashion influencer when they see one. The sporty label has tapped Alexa Chung as the face for its new scent. (Catwalk Queen)

New Yorkers fretting over losing Zac Posen to France come Spring 2011 can breathe a sigh of relief. The designer will be showing his Z Spoke secondary line in September stateside at Lincoln Center. (WWD)

We deplore tell-alls they’re simply in bad taste. Apparently Marc Jacobs‘ ex Jason Preston doesn’t feel the same way since he’s reportedly releasing a book full of drugs, sex and parties including boldface names like Naomi Campbell, Lindsay Lohan and Kate Moss. (Fashion Indie)



Does this mean the recession is finally over? Ferrari is introducing an insanely expensive watch that only current owners of Ferraris can buy. (Guardian UK)

And in using-celebrities-to-sell-magazines news, Elle is shooting Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber, together, in the Bahamas this weekend. Hey Kim, younger guys are in these days. (Crushable)

After ten years Net-a-Porter is finally feeling for the guys. The mega e-commerce site is launching MrPorter.com for the gents come Spring/Summer 2011. (Net-a-Porter)

