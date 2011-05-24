Alexa Chung on Vogue Korea, Dove’s Racist Ads?

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Alexa Chung looks pretty on Vogue Korea. (Design Scene)

Transgendered Givenchy muse Lea T models fur undies and pretty dresses in ffw mag. (Made in Brazil via The Cut)

Dove made a new product that says it lightens skin and the ad shows a black woman next to a Latin woman next to a white woman kind of like an ethnic game of dominoes. What’s were they thinking? (Styleite)

Apparently Michael Angel designed that Gwen Stefani amFAR dress we were dying over. Gwen, give props where props are due! (Jezebel)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @refinery29 refinery29 The season’s hottest It-Accessory? Our bet is on the Missoni for Target BIKE: http://r29.co/l9DjHN I mean…it’s too amaze.

RT @evachen212 went to the Celine store & found the most amazing animal print tote but everyone just shrieked about the exchange rate so… Not buying sigh #sadface

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV The makeup artist for today’s shoot is Kayleen McAdams. So sweet and pretty — looks just like her sister Rachel McAdams! Learn something new every day!

RT @LaurenConrad Lauren Conrad What’s up fancy pants? http://bit.ly/kB11jH Those are fancy pants.