Alexa Chung on Spring’s Essentials

Alexa Chung is taking over the homepage of an e-commerce site near you. Not long after her Net-a-Porter spread, the Brit girl is showing off her personal style once again on the home of her oft collaborator, Madewell.

Gone are the times when pretty little models showed the seasons wares, here is the moment of fashion girls putting their own spin on, well, almost everything. When those girls look like Alexa, though, it makes sense. She may not be a fashion blogger, but her life resembles that of your average Fashion Toast, with the addition of front row access to Chanel, bien sur.

Chung gives her take on military jackets, denim shorts, the skinny jean, striped tee and chambray shirt in other words, Spring’s essentials.