Alexa Chung Never Gets On a Plane Without Her Denim Hot Pants

Alexa Chung is one busy girl. Her status as an “it” fixture on the international fashion circuit means that she might be sitting front row at Marc Jacobs in New York one day, shooting a magazine cover in Shanghai the following week and returning home to London in between.

We caught up with the perpetually jet-lagged style star at the opening party for the new contemporary fashion store Foundry in Los Angeles, which Chung was hosting. She told us, “Basically I’m perpetually jet-lagged. I don’t manage it well. Sometimes it works in your favor—I quite like going to sleep a lot. If I’m going from New York to London, then I take advantage. I can stay out until 5 a.m. and I won’t be tired.”

As for what Chung carries all of her stuff in while she’s traveling, she shared, “I used to have shit, like a canvas sack, but Louis Vuitton just made me a carry-on with my initials on it. People can’t steal it because it has got my initials on it. Except Anderson Cooper—Anderson Cooper’s been nicking my stuff.”

Here, the five items that Chung never gets on a plane without.

1. A blanket. “Like I’m a really old lady,” Chung says. “I’m not even touting my own wares, but I designed one for Madewell a few years ago that I always bring with me. It’s wool and it’s itchy, let’s face it.”

2. Loads of moisturizer. “I’m obsessed with moisturizing,” Chung says. “I use a cheap one called Moisturel. It’s like seven bucks and it’s got glycerin or something that really holds that moisture. My makeup artist recommended it to me.”

3. Music. “I’m not very good at technology otherwise I’d say an iPad or something like that, but I often have in my bag CDs from where I’ve DJ’d,” Chung says. “If someone’s got a CD deck I’ll take over DJing sometimes.”

4. Lucas Papaw Ointment. “It’s the best stuff ever,” according to Chung.

5. Denim hot pants. “It’s weird how wearable they are,” Chung says. “I have one pair I’m obsessed with that I carry in my hand luggage because I’m so afraid of losing them.”

Visit Foundry at 7955 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California, foundryclothingla.com.