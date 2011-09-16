The Alexa Chung for Madewell Full Fall Look Book is Here!

One of Britain’s most fashionable exports, the perpetually busy Alexa Chung, is at it again. Her latest collection for Madewell has arrived, and frankly, it’s awesome. I’m always weary of celebrity design collaborations, but let’s face it: this is not just her attaching her name to something to make a few bucks. Alexa has an eye for style, and it’s easy to see that she would wear every single one of these pieces.

Obviously, I am a huge admirer of Alexa’s and her remarkable influence on the fashion community. I mean, Mulberry names a bag after her, and their profits literally quadruple? Unreal. But still, she never ceases to amaze. The look book is classic Alexa — simple, elegant, with a touch of London sass. You can dress these looks up, dress them down, or just copy the exact way Alexa has styled them, which is probably your safest bet.

Well folks, the collection arrives in stores on September 22. I’m pretty sure these clothes will be flying off the rack, so pick out what you want to buy now. Have a game plan, people. In the meantime, pop on over to Fashionista for the complete look book!

Image via Fashionista