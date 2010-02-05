Alexa Chung Lands Cover of British Vogue (Plus Our Favorite Denim Looks)

Our favorite British model-turned-TV-host-turned-fashion-designer graces the cover of the March issue of British Vogue. Once again, Chung looks effortlessly beautiful, dressed in Ralph Laurens white oxford, wool blazer, and ripped jeans. Not only is Chung a cover girl, but she’s also a contributing editor for the magazine. In the March issue she writes a story in which she talks about her obsession with denim. According to Chung, Denim is a symbol of youth, sex, rebellion and, most essentially, America. We couldnt agree more! This may seem ironic coming from the British model, but Chung has become somewhat of an American fashion obsession herself. In fact, she could be described in almost the same way.

My newfound appetite for all things dungaree is becoming a worry, Chung jokes. If you ask us, there is nothing wrong with a love for denim! Weve gathered some of our favorite denim looks below.

Jessica Biel in the February 2010 issue of American Vogue:



Natalia Vodianova sporting a pair of sexy denim overalls forEtam’s Spring 2010 campaign:



Emily DiDonato poses for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2010 campaign photographed by Sebastian Kim:





Model Dree Hemingway for Mango does denim on denim with perfection:



